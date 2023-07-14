Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

The 36-month beta value for MNPR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNPR is $8.10, which is $7.13 above than the current price. The public float for MNPR is 4.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MNPR on July 14, 2023 was 294.59K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MNPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) has jumped by 14.16 compared to previous close of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNPR’s Market Performance

MNPR’s stock has risen by 20.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.54% and a quarterly drop of -23.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.33% for MNPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on January 28th of the previous year 2021.

MNPR Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR rose by +32.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8563. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNPR starting from Cittadine Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 15. After this action, Cittadine Andrew now owns 24,238 shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,500 using the latest closing price.

Cittadine Andrew, the Chief Operating Officer of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,053 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Cittadine Andrew is holding 14,238 shares at $18,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

Equity return is now at value -91.10, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.