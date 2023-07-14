Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

The 36-month beta value for LUNR is also noteworthy at -0.53.

The average price estimated by analysts for LUNR is $16.67, which is $9.86 above than the current price. The public float for LUNR is 23.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on July 14, 2023 was 784.19K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 8.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LUNR’s Market Performance

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen a 4.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.32% decline in the past month and a -22.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for LUNR’s stock, with a -21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw -14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.