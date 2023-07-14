Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

The 36-month beta value for GKOS is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GKOS is $69.00, which is -$9.68 below than the current price. The public float for GKOS is 45.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.93% of that float. The average trading volume of GKOS on July 14, 2023 was 454.64K shares.

The stock price of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) has jumped by 6.88 compared to previous close of 71.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GKOS’s Market Performance

GKOS’s stock has risen by 10.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.04% and a quarterly rise of 55.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Glaukos Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.79% for GKOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

GKOS Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS rose by +11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.62. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 75.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Burns Thomas William, who sale 13,440 shares at the price of $70.87 back on Jul 10. After this action, Burns Thomas William now owns 673,963 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $952,480 using the latest closing price.

Burns Thomas William, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of Glaukos Corporation, sale 133 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Burns Thomas William is holding 673,963 shares at $9,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.17 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -35.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.54. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.