Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is above average at 3.85x. The 36-month beta value for DLNG is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLNG is $4.00, which is $1.19 above than the current price. The public float for DLNG is 17.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of DLNG on July 14, 2023 was 34.69K shares.

DLNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) has increased by 12.40 when compared to last closing price of 2.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DLNG’s Market Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) has experienced a 13.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 2.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for DLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.37% for DLNG’s stock, with a -0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLNG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DLNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DLNG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

DLNG Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLNG rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Dynagas LNG Partners LP saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.44 for the present operating margin

+41.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynagas LNG Partners LP stands at +40.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.