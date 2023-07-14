Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is above average at 3.01x. The 36-month beta value for DSX is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSX is $4.53, which is $0.83 above than the current price. The public float for DSX is 74.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of DSX on July 14, 2023 was 445.83K shares.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.06 in comparison to its previous close of 3.78, however, the company has experienced a 4.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSX’s Market Performance

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has experienced a 4.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.82% rise in the past month, and a -6.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for DSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for DSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

DSX Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.