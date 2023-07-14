Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is above average at 10.26x. The 36-month beta value for CPA is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPA is $149.46, which is $33.21 above than the current price. The public float for CPA is 28.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume of CPA on July 14, 2023 was 445.12K shares.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.38 compared to its previous closing price of 107.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPA’s Market Performance

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has seen a 4.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.00% gain in the past month and a 32.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for CPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for CPA’s stock, with a 27.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $132 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CPA Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.32. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 37.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.19 for the present operating margin

+26.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at +11.74. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 112.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.00. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.