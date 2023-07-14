Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)

The 36-month beta value for CLPS is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLPS is 10.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CLPS on July 14, 2023 was 41.86K shares.

CLPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) has decreased by -10.57 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLPS’s Market Performance

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has experienced a -7.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.70% drop in the past month, and a -0.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for CLPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.63% for CLPS’s stock, with a -11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLPS Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPS fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2647. In addition, CLPS Incorporation saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CLPS Incorporation stands at +2.93. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.23. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.