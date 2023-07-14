Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is above average at 26.68x. The 36-month beta value for CRUS is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRUS is $93.15, which is $11.45 above than the current price. The public float for CRUS is 54.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of CRUS on July 14, 2023 was 554.15K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CRUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has dropped by -1.35 compared to previous close of 82.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that Cirrus Logic Stock Is Down Despite Upbeat Earnings. Here’s Why.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS’s stock has risen by 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.01% and a quarterly drop of -8.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Cirrus Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.99% for CRUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $80 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

CRUS Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.69. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw 9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from THOMAS SCOTT, who sale 10,261 shares at the price of $109.65 back on Mar 30. After this action, THOMAS SCOTT now owns 20,554 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $1,125,119 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD, the Sr VP, Supply Chain of Cirrus Logic Inc., sale 29,229 shares at $105.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD is holding 8,979 shares at $3,079,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.20 for the present operating margin

+50.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at +9.31. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.