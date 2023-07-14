Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) is above average at 3.60x. The 36-month beta value for CHRD is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRD is $179.27, which is $22.91 above than the current price. The public float for CHRD is 39.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRD on July 14, 2023 was 431.59K shares.

The stock price of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) has dropped by -0.27 compared to previous close of 157.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHRD’s Market Performance

CHRD’s stock has risen by 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.10% and a quarterly rise of 11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Chord Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for CHRD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $178 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

CHRD Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRD rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.58. In addition, Chord Energy Corporation saw 19.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRD starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $150.03 back on Jun 15. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 232,098 shares of Chord Energy Corporation, valued at $450,092 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Lynn A, the Director of Chord Energy Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $140.56 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Peterson Lynn A is holding 235,098 shares at $421,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.77 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chord Energy Corporation stands at +39.23. The total capital return value is set at 49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.88. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.22. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.