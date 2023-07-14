Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 28.76. However, the company has seen a 7.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) by analysts is $29.00, which is -$0.56 below the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 101.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AMKR was 969.09K shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a 7.53% increase in the past week, with a 11.00% rise in the past month, and a 23.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.66% for AMKR’s stock, with a 19.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

AMKR Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.84. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $26.38 back on Jun 16. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 35,394 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $71,226 using the latest closing price.

Faust Megan, the CFO of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $26.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Faust Megan is holding 35,394 shares at $71,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.