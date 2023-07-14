American Resources Corporation (AREC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Resources Corporation (AREC) by analysts is $4.25, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for AREC is 50.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AREC was 245.58K shares.

AREC) stock’s latest price update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.25 in relation to previous closing price of 2.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AREC’s Market Performance

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a -1.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.78% gain in the past month and a 48.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for AREC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for AREC’s stock, with a 13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREC Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 43.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREC starting from Taylor Kirk Patrick, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 15. After this action, Taylor Kirk Patrick now owns 1,624,883 shares of American Resources Corporation, valued at $2,175 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Kirk Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Taylor Kirk Patrick is holding 1,623,633 shares at $1,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.79 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -3.66. Equity return is now at value 119.00, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.