American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AEL stock has gone up by 1.18%, with a monthly gain of 25.92% and a quarterly surge of 45.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.35% for AEL’s stock, with a 29.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is above average at 11.10x. The 36-month beta value for AEL is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEL is $54.86, which is -$0.84 below than the current price. The public float for AEL is 76.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of AEL on July 14, 2023 was 788.33K shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 53.00. However, the company has experienced a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/23 that Brookfield Seeks Hard-to-Get Prize in American Equity Deal

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.44. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw 16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Matula Alan David, who purchase 7,100 shares at the price of $35.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Matula Alan David now owns 39,942 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $252,034 using the latest closing price.

Lorenzen Jeffrey D, the EVP-Chief Risk Officer of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 25,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lorenzen Jeffrey D is holding 36,439 shares at $1,000,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +32.40. The total capital return value is set at 48.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.33. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17.

In summary, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.