Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ALLT is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALLT is $5.33, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for ALLT is 35.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLT on July 14, 2023 was 63.64K shares.

The stock price of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) has dropped by -7.12 compared to previous close of 3.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALLT’s Market Performance

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has seen a -6.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.50% decline in the past month and a 2.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for ALLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.25% for ALLT’s stock, with a -14.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLT Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLT fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Allot Ltd. saw -18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.36 for the present operating margin

+66.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allot Ltd. stands at -26.10. The total capital return value is set at -26.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.24. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allot Ltd. (ALLT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.47. Total debt to assets is 20.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.