Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) has decreased by -8.38 when compared to last closing price of 7.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKYA is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AKYA is $16.00, which is $9.36 above the current price. The public float for AKYA is 33.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKYA on July 14, 2023 was 242.69K shares.

AKYA’s Market Performance

AKYA stock saw an increase of 4.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.63% and a quarterly increase of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for AKYA’s stock, with a -30.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AKYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

AKYA Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKYA rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Akoya Biosciences Inc. saw -29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKYA starting from Raffin Thomas A., who purchase 2,020,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 12. After this action, Raffin Thomas A. now owns 15,937,535 shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc., valued at $10,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Winkler Matthew, the Director of Akoya Biosciences Inc., purchase 203,388 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Winkler Matthew is holding 984,513 shares at $1,016,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.44 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoya Biosciences Inc. stands at -94.37. The total capital return value is set at -45.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.62. Equity return is now at value -109.60, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA), the company’s capital structure generated 129.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 43.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.