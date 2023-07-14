Ainos Inc. (AIMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD)’s stock price has increased by 43.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a 54.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIMD is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AIMD is $68.85, The public float for AIMD is 6.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIMD on July 14, 2023 was 29.28K shares.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD stock saw an increase of 54.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.69% and a quarterly increase of 24.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Ainos Inc. (AIMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.82% for AIMD stock, with a simple moving average of 20.45% for the last 200 days.

AIMD Trading at 45.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +40.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +47.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7143. In addition, Ainos Inc. saw 69.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMD starting from lee ting-chuan, who purchase 61,157 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Apr 26. After this action, lee ting-chuan now owns 61,157 shares of Ainos Inc., valued at $48,559 using the latest closing price.

AINOS INC, the 10% Owner of Ainos Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that AINOS INC is holding 12,926,082 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-397.09 for the present operating margin

-96.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc. stands at -397.96. Equity return is now at value -52.80, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ainos Inc. (AIMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.