AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s (AIM) Stock: A 6.86% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has gone down by -0.97% for the week, with a 24.29% rise in the past month and a 39.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.56% for AIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.86% for AIM’s stock, with a 23.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIM is -0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AIM is $3.92, which is $3.31 above the current price. The public float for AIM is 47.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIM on July 14, 2023 was 116.86K shares.

AIM) stock’s latest price update

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM)’s stock price has plunge by -5.26relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AIM Trading at 19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +27.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5794. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 96.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 161,291 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 543,995 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Rodino Peter W III, the COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 80,646 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rodino Peter W III is holding 143,839 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -13790.78. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -44.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.