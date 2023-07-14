Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has seen a 2.21% increase in the past week, with a 29.67% gain in the past month, and a 13.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for AEMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.37% for AEMD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEMD is $4.00, which is $6.07 above the current price. The public float for AEMD is 22.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEMD on July 14, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

AEMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) has plunged by -3.53 when compared to previous closing price of 0.45, but the company has seen a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEMD Trading at 23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +27.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3913. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw 57.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2072.05 for the present operating margin

+53.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -2094.89. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -61.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.