AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock Showcases 4.65% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a 4.98% increase in the past week, with a 7.81% gain in the past month, and a 17.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for AER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for AER’s stock, with a 13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is 9.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AER is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $74.56, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 235.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On July 14, 2023, AER’s average trading volume was 947.40K shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has dropped by -0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 65.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.47. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 288.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.27. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 288.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.