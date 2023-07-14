Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADV is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADV is $3.30, which is $0.8 above the current price. The public float for ADV is 97.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on July 14, 2023 was 479.93K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ADV) stock’s latest price update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.73 in comparison to its previous close of 2.41, however, the company has experienced a 8.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADV’s Market Performance

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen a 8.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.28% gain in the past month and a 81.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for ADV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.70% for ADV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ADV Trading at 28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 10,119 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Jun 02. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 532,210 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $19,067 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 9,023 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 522,091 shares at $17,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value -79.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.