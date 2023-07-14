ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has surged by 5.54 when compared to previous closing price of 13.17, but the company has seen a 2.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) by analysts is $21.40, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ACMR was 628.35K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stock saw an increase of 2.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.00% and a quarterly increase of 31.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.17% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of 33.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03rd of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +26.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 80.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Feng Lisa, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 03. After this action, Feng Lisa now owns 50,001 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $337,500 using the latest closing price.

Cheav Sotheara, the of ACM Research Inc., sale 39,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cheav Sotheara is holding 110,002 shares at $390,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.