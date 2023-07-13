Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.37 in comparison to its previous close of 8.01, however, the company has experienced a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 3.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is $13.67, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for ZYME is 53.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.05% of that float. On July 13, 2023, ZYME’s average trading volume was 639.50K shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

ZYME’s stock has seen a -2.45% decrease for the week, with a -1.88% drop in the past month and a -7.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for Zymeworks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for ZYME’s stock, with a 2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

ZYME Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 3,350,000 shares at the price of $8.12 back on Jun 16. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 13,437,473 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $27,202,000 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Zymeworks Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 10,087,473 shares at $1,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.81 for the present operating margin

+97.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at +30.14. Equity return is now at value 50.50, with 36.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.