ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ZFOX is also noteworthy at -0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZFOX is $2.77, which is $1.67 above than the current price. The public float for ZFOX is 94.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of ZFOX on July 13, 2023 was 769.36K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZFOX) stock’s latest price update

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.40 in relation to its previous close of 0.97. However, the company has experienced a 11.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has seen a 11.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.56% decline in the past month and a -44.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for ZFOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for ZFOX’s stock, with a -63.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX rose by +11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0602. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. saw -77.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZFOX starting from Stewart Barbara Lynn, who purchase 51,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Jul 11. After this action, Stewart Barbara Lynn now owns 51,000 shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.29.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.