World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WWE is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WWE is $123.43, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for WWE is 43.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.44% of that float. The average trading volume for WWE on July 13, 2023 was 726.07K shares.

WWE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has decreased by -1.61 when compared to last closing price of 111.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that WWE Deal Is a Bet on Live Sports Streaming

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.83% and a quarterly rise of 6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for WWE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.06% for the last 200 days.

WWE Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.63. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 59.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.