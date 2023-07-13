WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is $2.14, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 74.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAPS on July 13, 2023 was 573.04K shares.

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.99, however, the company has experienced a 10.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAPS’s Market Performance

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a 10.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.56% gain in the past month and a 45.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.16% for MAPS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.96% for MAPS’s stock, with a -15.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8658. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Lee Arden, who sale 27,043 shares at the price of $0.83 back on May 16. After this action, Lee Arden now owns 446,283 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $22,394 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 9,957 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Camire Brian is holding 153,764 shares at $8,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -159.40, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc. (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.