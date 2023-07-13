What Recent Market Trends Mean for East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) Stock

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has gone up by 8.20% for the week, with a 8.26% rise in the past month and a 7.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.26% for EWBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is above average at 6.69x. The 36-month beta value for EWBC is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EWBC is $63.82, which is $7.23 above than the current price. The public float for EWBC is 139.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on July 13, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 55.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.97. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Alvarez Manuel Pham, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $43.60 back on May 11. After this action, Alvarez Manuel Pham now owns 4,445 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $54,505 using the latest closing price.

Kay Sabrina, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,840 shares at $43.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kay Sabrina is holding 8,846 shares at $300,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.