Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WERN is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WERN is $50.35, which is $7.09 above the current price. The public float for WERN is 58.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WERN on July 13, 2023 was 577.79K shares.

WERN) stock’s latest price update

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 43.97. However, the company has experienced a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WERN’s Market Performance

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has seen a 1.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.50% gain in the past month and a -5.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for WERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for WERN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $53 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WERN Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.94. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from Tapio Carmen A, who purchase 1,170 shares at the price of $42.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Tapio Carmen A now owns 6,284 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $49,373 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.