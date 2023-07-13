Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Showcases 4.50% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen a 7.63% increase in the past week, with a 4.30% gain in the past month, and a -15.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for WB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for WB’s stock, with a -12.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is 13.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Weibo Corporation (WB) is $21.58, which is $7.42 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 138.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On July 13, 2023, WB’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has soared by 4.83 in relation to previous closing price of 13.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15.50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

WB Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weibo Corporation (WB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.