Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has gone down by -1.44% for the week, with a 2.47% rise in the past month and a -0.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.35% for WCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for WCN’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is 42.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WCN is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is $154.83, which is $16.2 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On July 13, 2023, WCN’s average trading volume was 878.99K shares.

WCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 138.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $153 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

WCN Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.52. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from LITTLE JAMES, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $135.87 back on Mar 06. After this action, LITTLE JAMES now owns 29,410 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $611,408 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $135.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 3,584 shares at $271,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.