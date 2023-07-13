W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WRB is 0.63.

The public float for WRB is 202.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRB on July 13, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

WRB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) has dropped by -0.45 compared to previous close of 59.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WRB’s Market Performance

WRB’s stock has fallen by -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.25% and a quarterly drop of -5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for W. R. Berkley Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for WRB’s stock, with a -9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $76 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

WRB Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.87. In addition, W. R. Berkley Corporation saw -17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRB starting from BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who purchase 1,434 shares at the price of $61.85 back on Aug 01. After this action, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD now owns 6,000 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation, valued at $88,692 using the latest closing price.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, the Director of W. R. Berkley Corporation, purchase 4,566 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD is holding 4,566 shares at $283,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.