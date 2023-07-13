VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VNRX stock has gone down by -9.74%, with a monthly decline of -16.69% and a quarterly plunge of -22.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for VolitionRx Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.39% for VNRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63.

The public float for VNRX is 37.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of VNRX was 128.44K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VNRX Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4755. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw -46.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Butera Salvatore Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Jun 02. After this action, Butera Salvatore Thomas now owns 61,350 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $15,900 using the latest closing price.

Innes Guy Archibald, the Director of VolitionRx Limited, purchase 234,000 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Innes Guy Archibald is holding 154,504 shares at $409,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.