Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.28 in relation to its previous close of 28.82. However, the company has experienced a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VSH is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VSH is $25.67, which is -$4.86 below the current market price. The public float for VSH is 139.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume for VSH on July 13, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH’s stock has seen a 0.10% increase for the week, with a 6.92% rise in the past month and a 34.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for VSH stock, with a simple moving average of 29.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

VSH Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.45. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw 35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 23,834 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $501,944 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 44,161 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $1,007,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.