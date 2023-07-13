VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has seen a 6.88% increase in the past week, with a 35.63% gain in the past month, and a 3.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.62% for VQS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.11% for VQS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VQS is -0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is $1.75, The public float for VQS is 27.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On July 13, 2023, VQS’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

VQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) has decreased by -4.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VQS Trading at 22.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +36.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3322. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw 38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.62 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -18.99. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.