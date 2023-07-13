Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has surged by 1.10 when compared to previous closing price of 204.54, but the company has seen a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VEEV is $209.92, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 139.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on July 13, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV stock saw an increase of 4.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.22% and a quarterly increase of 16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.38% for VEEV’s stock, with a 18.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.93. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 160 shares at the price of $189.22 back on Jun 12. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 16,942 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $30,275 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 12,036 shares at $200.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 71,078 shares at $2,407,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.