VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) by analysts is $8.91, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 105.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EGY was 1.22M shares.

EGY) stock's latest price update

The stock price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has jumped by 1.99 compared to previous close of 4.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGY’s Market Performance

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has experienced a 7.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a -1.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.31% for EGY’s stock, with a -9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGY Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Bain Ronald Y, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.95 back on May 25. After this action, Bain Ronald Y now owns 26,244 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Stubbs Catherine L, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 6,693 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stubbs Catherine L is holding 108,107 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.