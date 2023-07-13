Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Scilex Holding Company’s (SCLX) Stock

The stock of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has gone down by -5.28% for the week, with a -18.11% drop in the past month and a -58.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.50% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.78% for SCLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCLX is at 0.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 83.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for SCLX on July 13, 2023 was 574.30K shares.

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCLX Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -25.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 34.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 78.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.