Understanding the 6.97% Volatility Levels of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (BVXV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has gone up by 14.39% for the week, with a 17.78% rise in the past month and a -9.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.97% for BVXV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.97% for BVXV stock, with a simple moving average of -60.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BVXV is also noteworthy at 2.38.

The public float for BVXV is 2.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of BVXV on July 13, 2023 was 161.13K shares.

BVXV) stock’s latest price update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV)’s stock price has increased by 11.19 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. However, the company has seen a 14.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BVXV Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares surge +18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV rose by +14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4076. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -46.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BVXV

Equity return is now at value -239.70, with -21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.

Conclusion

In summary, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.