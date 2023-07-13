Understanding the 3.62% Volatility Levels of Spok Holdings Inc.’s (SPOK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) has seen a -8.75% decrease in the past week, with a -13.46% drop in the past month, and a -7.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for SPOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.17% for SPOK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) Right Now?

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOK is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPOK is 18.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOK on July 13, 2023 was 246.40K shares.

SPOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) has dropped by -5.15 compared to previous close of 11.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SPOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

SPOK Trading at -13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.66. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc. saw 35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from Rice Calvin, who purchase 420 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Jun 01. After this action, Rice Calvin now owns 20,035 shares of Spok Holdings Inc., valued at $4,998 using the latest closing price.

Stein Todd J, the Director of Spok Holdings Inc., purchase 9,567 shares at $9.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Stein Todd J is holding 844,735 shares at $92,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.