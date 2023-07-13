Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWST is 1.24.

The public float for TWST is 56.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.15% of that float. On July 13, 2023, TWST’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.75 in comparison to its previous close of 20.77, however, the company has experienced a 18.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TWST’s Market Performance

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has experienced a 18.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.78% rise in the past month, and a 70.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for TWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.45% for TWST’s stock, with a 3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 44.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +26.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +18.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.20. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.