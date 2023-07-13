TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is $12.75, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for MEDS is 0.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEDS on July 13, 2023 was 508.72K shares.

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has dropped by -4.83 compared to previous close of 12.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS’s stock has fallen by -13.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 163.92% and a quarterly rise of 178.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.49% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.86% for MEDS’s stock, with a 54.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 74.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +160.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS fell by -13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 100.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.