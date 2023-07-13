Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 12.50, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is 9.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGI is 2.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is $13.75, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for TGI is 63.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.19% of that float. On July 13, 2023, TGI’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stock saw an increase of 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.80% and a quarterly increase of 14.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for TGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Mar 13. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 29,933 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $109,300 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Daniel J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 6,018 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Crowley Daniel J is holding 694,959 shares at $66,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.26 for the present operating margin

+25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at +6.50. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.