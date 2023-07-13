Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCN is $9.98, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 266.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume for TCN on July 13, 2023 was 808.93K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 9.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has experienced a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.67% rise in the past month, and a 13.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for TCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for TCN’s stock, with a 10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

TCN Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.78. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc. saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.97 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc. stands at +95.79. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.