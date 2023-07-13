TransUnion (TRU) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TRU stock has gone up by 3.22%, with a monthly gain of 8.61% and a quarterly surge of 25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of 23.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.37.

The average price predicted by analysts for TRU is $82.21, which is $1.68 above the current price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on July 13, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 78.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.33. In addition, TransUnion saw 40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Dhar Abhi, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, Dhar Abhi now owns 69,702 shares of TransUnion, valued at $280,000 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets & CI of TransUnion, sale 951 shares at $73.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 62,372 shares at $70,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.