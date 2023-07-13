The Volatility of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) Stock: A 24.04% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has gone up by 24.04% for the week, with a 92.48% rise in the past month and a 9.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.62% for POAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.70% for POAI’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POAI is 1.48.

The public float for POAI is 3.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On July 13, 2023, POAI’s average trading volume was 244.32K shares.

POAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) has increased by 9.64 when compared to last closing price of 5.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

POAI Trading at 65.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +97.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +24.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -85.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.