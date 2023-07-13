The Volatility of Afya Limited’s (AFYA) Stock: A 2.76% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Afya Limited (AFYA) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a 15.45% gain in the past month, and a 20.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for AFYA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.72% for AFYA’s stock, with a 10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) is above average at 18.61x. The 36-month beta value for AFYA is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AFYA is $84.15, which is $2.38 above than the current price. The public float for AFYA is 31.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of AFYA on July 13, 2023 was 216.58K shares.

AFYA) stock’s latest price update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.43 in relation to previous closing price of 15.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

AFYA Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Afya Limited saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

+63.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Limited stands at +16.04. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Afya Limited (AFYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.