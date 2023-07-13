The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MICS is -0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MICS is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 0.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MICS on July 13, 2023 was 933.84K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MICS) stock’s latest price update

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.09 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a -7.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MICS’s Market Performance

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has seen a -7.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.80% gain in the past month and a 0.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for MICS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for MICS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.87% for the last 200 days.

MICS Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4530. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -65.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.