The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s (MTW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has gone up by 7.75% for the week, with a 11.23% rise in the past month and a 29.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.47% for MTW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.28% for MTW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is $17.85, which is -$1.43 below the current market price. The public float for MTW is 34.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTW on July 13, 2023 was 292.38K shares.

MTW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) has jumped by 7.45 compared to previous close of 17.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

MTW Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTW rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.09. In addition, The Manitowoc Company Inc. saw 110.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTW starting from BELEC ANNE E, who purchase 1,499 shares at the price of $16.26 back on May 01. After this action, BELEC ANNE E now owns 36,754 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc., valued at $24,375 using the latest closing price.

BELEC ANNE E, the Director of The Manitowoc Company Inc., purchase 1,693 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BELEC ANNE E is holding 25,558 shares at $24,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Manitowoc Company Inc. stands at -6.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.10. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.52. Total debt to assets is 26.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.