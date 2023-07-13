The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 147.80. However, the company has experienced a -1.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/23 that Investors Go Cold on Food Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SJM is 0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is $152.62, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for SJM is 101.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On July 13, 2023, SJM’s average trading volume was 898.36K shares.

SJM’s Market Performance

SJM stock saw a decrease of -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $165 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

SJM Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.75. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from SMUCKER RICHARD K, who sale 19,576 shares at the price of $151.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, SMUCKER RICHARD K now owns 623,605 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $2,974,573 using the latest closing price.

SMUCKER MARK T, the Chair of Board, Pres & CEO of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 9,965 shares at $152.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that SMUCKER MARK T is holding 48,685 shares at $1,517,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at -1.07. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.