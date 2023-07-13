The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has increased by 1.76 when compared to last closing price of 48.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is above average at 9.69x. The 36-month beta value for BNS is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BNS is $60.11, which is $6.44 above than the current price. The public float for BNS is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on July 13, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stock saw a decrease of 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for BNS’s stock, with a -1.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNS Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.01. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.