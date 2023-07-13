The 17.98% Simple Moving Average of Westlake Corporation’s (WLK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, WLK stock has gone up by 10.02%, with a monthly gain of 16.00% and a quarterly surge of 11.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Westlake Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.16% for WLK stock, with a simple moving average of 17.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Westlake Corporation (WLK) by analysts is $126.37, which is -$3.5 below the current market price. The public float for WLK is 32.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.54% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of WLK was 478.32K shares.

WLK) stock’s latest price update

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK)’s stock price has increased by 4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 123.82. However, the company has seen a 10.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Dow, LyondellBasell and Westlake Face a ‘Petrochemical Recession’

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $114 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

WLK Trading at 12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.08. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $98.94 back on Aug 31. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 10,208 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $98,940 using the latest closing price.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Westlake Corporation, sale 542 shares at $107.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan is holding 543 shares at $58,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.52 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.61. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.