The -13.88% Decline of Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, REKR stock has gone up by 26.45%, with a monthly gain of 68.13% and a quarterly surge of 140.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.89% for Rekor Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.14% for REKR’s stock, with a 128.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $2.75, which is -$0.31 below the current market price. The public float for REKR is 47.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REKR on July 13, 2023 was 531.64K shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR)’s stock price has soared by 15.47 in relation to previous closing price of 2.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 89.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares surge +67.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +26.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +237.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 155.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 1,918,000 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Jun 23. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 8,007,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $2,513,731 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.